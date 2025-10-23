Veteran actor and filmmaker Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on October 20 after a prolonged illness. He was 84. Remembered for his impeccable comic timing and a career spanning over five decades, Asrani’s passing has left the Indian film fraternity mourning the loss of a true legend.

Boman Irani pens heartfelt tribute to late actor Asrani: “His commitment to the camera will remain with me forever”

Among the many who paid their respects was actor Boman Irani, who took to social media to share a heartfelt note about his recent experience of working with the late actor. Reflecting on their time together, Irani revealed that they had collaborated just ten days before Asrani’s passing.

In his post, Irani wrote, “Around ten days ago, I had the privilege of working with Asrani ji for the first time. For the shot, I was meant to be injured and on the floor. He, the doctor, had to rush in and help me. While he needed a little help in the dark walking around the crowded set, the magical word ‘action’ had another meaning for him.”

The actor went on to describe how Asrani, despite his frail health, transformed into a burst of energy once the cameras started rolling. “Like a live wire, he rushed into the room and instinctively landed on the floor on hands and knees, attending with urgency to the sprawled me. On ‘cut,’ he needed a little help off the floor. But his commitment to the whirring camera will remain with me forever.”

Irani concluded his note with a poignant remark about Asrani’s lifelong dedication to his craft: “Till the very end, there was nothing else in the world that he was meant to do. He will be in his onward place doing nothing else but responding to ‘Action’ and doing what made him and others happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Known for his memorable roles in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, and Amar Akbar Anthony, Asrani has left behind a rich cinematic legacy.

Also Read: Emotional Priyadarshan recalls Asrani’s final days; says, “His last shot was for Haiwaan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.