While many powerful individual voices in the film fraternity have been denouncing the blatant Islamophobic tenor of The Kerala Story, the intrepid Anurag Kashyap is the first prominent personality from the Hindi film industry to speak up.

Anurag Kashyap criticizes Kerala Story, calls Vipul Shah a greedy man

Says Kashyap, “The Kerala Story is bullsh*t propaganda.” Commenting on the viral beef scene from the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 where a woman is being shown being force-fed beef Kashyap added, “Aisa beef kaun khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner).”

Continuing further while lashing out at the sequence and talking about the filmmaker, Kashyap adds, “They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reveals why Vijay Sethupathi and Javed Akhtar have been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in Kennedy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.