Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.09.2021 | 1:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Fardeen Khan confirms his comeback plans

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

In December 2020 Fardeen Khan, son of the late legendary Feroz Khan had confirmed that he was ready to get back to acting. It’s now been reported that Fardeen’s comeback project is Sanjay Gupta’s production entitled Visfot (the explosion) where Fardeen will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh.

Fardeen Khan confirms his comeback plans

When I contacted Fardeen he said, “We are in talks.”

In an interview to me in December 2020 Fardeen had said, “I never thought I’d be away for so long. But it happened. Initially my wife Natasha and I had to move to London because we were having challenges (to face) in having children. In 2013 we finally had our daughter. Four years later our son was born. Each time there was a bundle of joy in the house it just took over our lives. I didn’t even know how when so much time flew by. I had to be up and down between Mumbai and London. Because we had chosen the IVF route it wasn’t easy for my wife Natasha. I had to be by her side.”

Initially Fardeen thought he’d be away from Mumbai for only 2-3 years. He sighed, “If only life were that simple! Being away wasn’t planned, I was dealing with circumstances. Now I am blessed with two beautiful children. And the time I’ve spent with them away from work has been so beautiful. My children and I share an amazing bond. I count my blessings every day, Subhash. I have a lot to be grateful for. Now I see the children a little more settled. I feel it’s time for me to get back to work. My return to work happened organically. It happened when it was meant to happen. Having returned I find the entire landscape of the film industry has changed.”

Fardeen made it clear he was open to quality work in Bollywood. “I’ve always been going back and forth between Mumbai and London. I spent half my time there and half my time here. This time I’m back with a purpose. I want to do good meaningful work. I think this is the new golden-age of cinema. It’s encouraging to see such a diversity of cinema happening.”

Also Read: Fardeen Khan to make his acting comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s production Visfot alongside Riteish Deshmukh

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh to…

Guru Randhawa to make debut as an actor in a…

Guru Randhawa brings you the flavour of the…

Bhushan Kumar brings Jaani, B Praak and Guru…

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together…

“I am going to Bigg Boss as Rakhi Sawant’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification