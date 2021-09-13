South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho and Girls' Generation's YoonA are confirmed to share screen in a new project together. On September 13, rumors were confirmed and announced that the two actors will be starring in the upcoming film 2 O’Clock Date.

According to Soompi, 2 O’Clock Date is a romantic comedy about a woman with a big secret and a man who lives on the above floor. The sweet movie follows the story of what happens when the two neighbors end up meeting every day. The film will be helmed by director by Lee Sang Geun, who previously directed YoonA’s hit film Exit.

Kim Seon Ho is also set to star in film Sad Tropics, which is about a boy who dreams of becoming a boxer with a Korean father and a Filipino mother, who comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him and meets bad guys.

Although YoonA and Kim Seon Ho met as co-MCs of the 2020 MBC Music Festival, this will be their first time acting together.

On the work front, Kim Seon Ho recently starred in the tvN drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha alongside Shin Min Ah. On the other hand, YoonA starred in Lee Jang-hoon's romantic drama film The Miracle this year, co-starring Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung and Lee Sung Min.

2 O’Clock Date is set to begin filming in March 2022.

Also Read: After Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Kim Seon Ho to make his big-screen debut in director Park Hoon Jung’s Sad Tropics

