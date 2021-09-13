Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.09.2021 | 1:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Kim Seon Ho and Girls’ Generation YoonA confirmed to share screen for upcoming film 2 O’Clock Date

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho and Girls' Generation's YoonA are confirmed to share screen in a new project together. On September 13, rumors were confirmed and announced that the two actors will be starring in the upcoming film 2 O’Clock Date.

Kim Seon Ho and Girls’ Generation YoonA confirmed to share screen for upcoming film 2 O’Clock Date

According to Soompi, 2 O’Clock Date is a romantic comedy about a woman with a big secret and a man who lives on the above floor. The sweet movie follows the story of what happens when the two neighbors end up meeting every day. The film will be helmed by director by Lee Sang Geun, who previously directed YoonA’s hit film Exit.

Kim Seon Ho is also set to star in film Sad Tropics, which is about a boy who dreams of becoming a boxer with a Korean father and a Filipino mother, who comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him and meets bad guys.

Although YoonA and Kim Seon Ho met as co-MCs of the 2020 MBC Music Festival, this will be their first time acting together.

On the work front, Kim Seon Ho recently starred in the tvN drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha alongside Shin Min Ah. On the other hand, YoonA starred in Lee Jang-hoon's romantic drama film The Miracle this year, co-starring Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung and Lee Sung Min.

2 O’Clock Date is set to begin filming in March 2022.

Also Read: After Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Kim Seon Ho to make his big-screen debut in director Park Hoon Jung’s Sad Tropics

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh to…

Guru Randhawa to make debut as an actor in a…

Guru Randhawa brings you the flavour of the…

Bhushan Kumar brings Jaani, B Praak and Guru…

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together…

“I am going to Bigg Boss as Rakhi Sawant’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification