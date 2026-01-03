The 50, India’s upcoming large-scale reality show, is already sparking curiosity as it gears up for its premiere on 1st February. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is a successful global reality franchise that has come to India after making waves internationally. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

Farah Khan announces new reality show The 50; calls it game-changer for Indian reality television

At the centre of the intrigue is Farah Khan, who reacts to The 50 and its enigmatic host, The Lion, in her trademark witty, candid, and unfiltered style. The film opens with Farah pointing at a towering flex that declares, “Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality,” prompting her to question why she hasn’t been called for what’s being touted as India’s biggest reality show. What follows is a sharp, playful exchange that sets the tone for the show’s bold ambition and disruptive spirit.

Speaking about the show, Farah Khan says, “Reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up. The scale is massive, the number of people is unprecedented, and the constant pressure leaves no room for comfort. That’s exactly what makes it exciting—it’s intense, unpredictable, and a wild ride from start to finish. Comfort zone jaisi cheez yahaan exist hi nahi karti. Having seen and judged almost every kind of reality format, I genuinely believe The 50 will change the way audiences look at reality television."

With its unprecedented scale, high-pressure gameplay, and a format that breaks away from familiar reality conventions, The 50 is positioning itself as a game-changer in the genre. Farah Khan’s reaction serves as the perfect entry point into this new world, one that promises intensity, unpredictability, and constant twists for both players and viewers alike. As anticipation builds, The 50 is set to usher in a new era of reality entertainment when it premieres soon on JioHotstar and Colors.

