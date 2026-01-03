Raaj Kamal Films International has officially announced the director of Thalaivar 173, the highly anticipated film starring Superstar Rajinikanth. The project will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Raaj Kamal Films announces Cibi Chakaravarthi as director of Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar 173

The announcement confirms that Thalaivar 173 will feature music composed by Anirudh, marking yet another high-profile collaboration between the composer and Rajinikanth. With this update, the makers have put to rest speculation surrounding the film’s creative leadership and have formally locked its core team.

According to the official statement, filming is set to begin shortly, while further details regarding the cast, technical crew, and production schedule will be revealed at a later stage. The makers have chosen to keep additional information under wraps for now, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Thalaivar 173 is slated for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027, positioning it as a major festive release. With Rajinikanth in the lead, Kamal Haasan backing the project as producer, and Cibi Chakaravarthi at the helm, the film is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Tamil releases on the horizon.

