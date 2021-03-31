The incredibly gifted Fahadh Faasil had an accident at the beginning of March which he is still recovering from. Yes, it was that serious. We’ve been hearing and reading a lot of speculative unsubstantiated reports on how the mishap happened and how serious it was.

I finally got the truth from the horse’s mouth. Says Fahadh, “Yes, I had an accident a few weeks back. I am still recovering. The stitches should go off this week.”

When I urged him to share more details the legendary Malayali actor replied, “I had a fall during the shooting of Malayankunju. It was a landslide sequence. Mechanically done. We lost control over the speed. I only realized how serious it was when my doctors broke down. I should be back to normal in about a week. It could have been avoided. But I guess I needed this going off track and getting back.”

Fahadh says derailing is Nature’s way of rejuvenating him. “It often happens to me. I am never in one space for too long. It is more often psychological than physical. But physically to it happen once in a while.”

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil hands over Rs 10 lakhs from the profit of C U Soon to Film Employees Federation of Kerala

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.