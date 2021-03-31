Bollywood Hungama

Fahadh Faasil finally sets the record straight about his accident

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The incredibly gifted Fahadh Faasil had an accident at the beginning of March which he is still recovering from. Yes, it was that serious. We’ve been hearing and reading a lot of speculative unsubstantiated reports on how the mishap happened and how serious it was.

I finally got the truth from the horse’s mouth. Says Fahadh, “Yes, I had an accident a few weeks back. I am still recovering. The stitches should go off this week.”

When I urged him to share more details the legendary Malayali actor replied, “I had a fall during the shooting of Malayankunju. It was a landslide sequence. Mechanically done. We lost control over the speed. I only realized how serious it was when my doctors broke down. I should be back to normal in about a week. It could have been avoided. But I guess I needed this going off track and getting back.”

Fahadh says derailing is Nature’s way of rejuvenating him. “It often happens to me. I am never in one space for too long. It is more often psychological than physical. But physically to it happen once in a while.”

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil hands over Rs 10 lakhs from the profit of C U Soon to Film Employees Federation of Kerala

