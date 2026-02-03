On February 3, 2026, the Delhi High Court granted former Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede the liberty to pursue his defamation suit against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a competent court in Mumbai, after holding that the national capital court lacks territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Delhi HC permits Sameer Wankhede to take The Ba***ds of Bollywood suit to Mumbai court

Wankhede’s suit, which was originally filed in the Delhi High Court, alleged that the web series directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix featured a character that bore resemblance to him and contained content he claimed was defamatory and harmful to his reputation.

During the latest hearing, Justice Vikas Mahajan allowed Wankhede’s application under the Civil Procedure Code, giving him permission to present his plaint before the City Civil & Sessions Court, Dindoshi in Mumbai. The court noted that the Delhi High Court did not have territorial jurisdiction over the case and directed both parties to appear before the Mumbai court on February 12, when Wankhede plans to institute the suit.

Wankhede’s original petition alleged that certain scenes in the first episode of The Ba***ds of Bollywood portrayed a character said to be based on him in a misleading or defamatory manner, particularly in relation to his role in high-profile law enforcement matters. He has sought the removal or restraint of specific scenes and damages, asserting that the depiction has damaged his reputation.

The high-profile dispute stems from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a satirical series linked to events involving the prosecution of Aryan Khan in a 2021 cruise ship drugs case. Wankhede’s suit has gained public attention because of the personalities involved and the broader debate it raises about the limits of satire and fictionalisation in dramatised portrayals of real-life events and individuals.

Previously, the Delhi High Court had rejected Wankhede’s defamation plea on the ground of lack of jurisdiction, prompting the application to transfer the matter to a court in the appropriate place. With the latest order, the case will now proceed in Mumbai, where the defendants, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, will be required to respond.

