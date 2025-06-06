Akshay Kumar’s latest franchise offering, Housefull 5, has achieved a major milestone by becoming his widest international release ever. The comedy caper has debuted in over 85 countries, with screenings across 1,300+ locations and on more than 2,000 screens globally — a new benchmark for the actor in terms of overseas footprint. This is a renewed global push for one of Bollywood’s longest-running comedy series.

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 marks his LARGEST overseas rollout: 85+ countries and 2,000+ screens

The Housefull franchise has traditionally enjoyed popularity among family audiences and NRIs, and with its fifth installment, the makers have significantly expanded the film’s reach beyond key diaspora markets. The aggressive overseas rollout is part of a broader strategy to position the film as a global entertainer and tap into international theatrical revenue early in its run.

Housefull 5’s ensemble cast and franchise recall value seem to have played a key role in justifying such a large-scale release. The film is expected to take a positive opening not only in India but worldwide.

Housefull 5 has also been in the news for being released with two climaxes simultaneously.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie, apart from Akshay Kumar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Chunku Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Pataker, etc.

Also Read: BREAKING: Bobby Deol has a rocking cameo in Housefull 5

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.