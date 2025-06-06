comscore
Last Updated 06.06.2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 marks his LARGEST overseas rollout: 85+ countries and 2,000+ screens

Housefull 5 is released with two climaxes simultaneously.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Akshay Kumar’s latest franchise offering, Housefull 5, has achieved a major milestone by becoming his widest international release ever. The comedy caper has debuted in over 85 countries, with screenings across 1,300+ locations and on more than 2,000 screens globally — a new benchmark for the actor in terms of overseas footprint. This is a renewed global push for one of Bollywood’s longest-running comedy series.

The Housefull franchise has traditionally enjoyed popularity among family audiences and NRIs, and with its fifth installment, the makers have significantly expanded the film’s reach beyond key diaspora markets. The aggressive overseas rollout is part of a broader strategy to position the film as a global entertainer and tap into international theatrical revenue early in its run.

Housefull 5’s ensemble cast and franchise recall value seem to have played a key role in justifying such a large-scale release. The film is expected to take a positive opening not only in India but worldwide.

Housefull 5 has also been in the news for being released with two climaxes simultaneously.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie, apart from Akshay Kumar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Chunku Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Pataker, etc.

Also Read: BREAKING: Bobby Deol has a rocking cameo in Housefull 5

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection , Housefull 5 Movie Review

New notification