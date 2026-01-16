Panorama Studios is proud to announce a long-term strategic distribution partnership with the legendary Century Films for the release of all the Studios’ Malayalam films. The partnership kicks off with the release of Rehman and Bhavana’s Anomie on 30th January, followed by Asif Ali–starrer Tikitaka, Production No. 3 featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose, and several other exciting projects in the pipeline.

EXCLUSIVE: Panorama Studios partners with Century Films for Malayalam film distribution

Century Films is helmed by veteran producer MC Phillip, popularly known as Century Kochumon, a name that commands immense respect in the Malayalam film industry. With a career spanning nearly five decades, Century Kochumon established Century Films in the mid-1970s, building one of the most credible and influential production banners in South Indian cinema.

Over the years, Century Films has been instrumental in shaping Malayalam cinema, backing several landmark films and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. Iconic superstars such as Mohanlal and Mammootty have featured prominently in Century Films’ productions, further underlining the banner’s deep legacy and contribution to the industry.

Panorama’s decision to partner with Century Films stems from the latter’s strong grassroots presence in the South, unmatched understanding of regional audiences, and long-standing relationships with exhibitors, theatres, and key stakeholders across Kerala. With an enviable distribution network and a reputation for integrity and consistency, Century Films stands out as one of the most trusted and well-connected distributors in the region.

Speaking about the association Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “Century Films is not just a distribution company; it is an institution in Malayalam cinema. Century Kochumon’s legacy, his credibility, and his deep-rooted connect with the industry make Century Films the ideal partner for our Malayalam slate. We believe this collaboration will ensure our films reach audiences in Kerala in the most impactful and authentic way.”

Century Kochumon, Head of Century Films, added, “Cinema has always been about strong relationships and shared vision. Panorama Studios brings with it a modern, content-driven approach and a deep respect for storytelling. This partnership feels like a natural progression for Century Films, and we look forward to presenting meaningful Malayalam cinema to audiences with renewed strength and scale.”

With this alliance, Panorama Studios reinforces its commitment to expanding its footprint in South India by partnering with distributors who combine legacy, local insight, and proven market leadership. Together, Panorama Studios and Century Films aim to deliver compelling Malayalam cinema with the reach, respect, and scale it deserves.

About Panorama Studios:

Panorama Studios International is a dynamic global film studio engaged in production, distribution, music, syndication, equipment rental, and publicity design. Renowned for its work in Hindi cinema the studio has also expanded into Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi films.

Since its inception, Panorama Studios has consistently delivered award-winning content & box office successes, attracting top talent in the industry. From its groundbreaking debut with Omkara to hits like Special 26, Pyaar Ka Punchnama1 & 2, Drishyam 1 & 2, Raid 1 &2, Section 375, Khuda Haafiz and Shaitaan among others, the studio has earned over 50 awards.

With its recently announced Drishyam 3 releasing on October 2, 2026 among other exciting projects ahead, Panorama continues to drive innovation and excellence in cinema.

