In a significant move that promises to elevate Indian storytelling for global audiences, streaming giant Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. have announced a long-term creative collaboration. The strategic partnership will span multiple formats, genres, and narratives, reinforcing both companies shared vision to deliver high-quality, culturally rooted content to a global viewership.

This alliance brings together two powerhouses of entertainment—Netflix, a global leader in streaming, and Balaji Telefilms, helmed by the prolific Padma Shri awardee and International Emmy winner, Ekta Kapoor. Known for her deep understanding of India’s cultural pulse and her knack for crafting iconic characters and stories, Kapoor’s creative legacy spans decades across television, cinema, and digital platforms.

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on a string of successful titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. With this newly minted long-term partnership, the focus shifts toward an ambitious lineup of fresh narratives, including an untitled series already in advanced stages of development.

Speaking on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said, “Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed. Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey.”

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, echoed the excitement, stating:

“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

This collaboration will be executed through Balaji Telefilms Ltd., including its film and digital divisions—Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital—ensuring a cross-medium approach tailored to the tastes and habits of modern streaming audiences.

As Netflix continues to expand its India slate and Balaji deepens its digital storytelling ambitions, this creative alliance marks a new chapter in shaping content that not only resonates locally but also finds meaningful connections with viewers worldwide.

