Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2

Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug lord in Extraction and if rumours are to be believed, the actor has another big-ticket release at some point this year. Priyanshu shot for an extensive schedule for the second season of Mirzapur and will be playing a pivotal part in this installment.

Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2

A source informs, “Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it’s important to the show’s narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It’s an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well.”

Mirzapur, a gangster drama set in the heartlands, is amongst the biggest shows on Amazon Prime. The story of two brothers Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), who get caught up in a world of drugs, guns and violence after they meet Munna (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) who has made millions selling carpets.

The source adds, “The first season ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It’s a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can’t wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Season 2 comes in from Amazon.”

