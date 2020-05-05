Aishwarya Sakhuja plays the antagonist’s role in Yeh Hai Chahatein and this is the first time that she is exploring this zone. She has always played the protagonist’s characters but this time, she has stepped out of her comfort zone and her fans are going gaga over her performance. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shoots for all television shows have been put on a halt. While celebrities can’t wait to go back to work, they have been facing a lot of financial problems because of the budget cuts. There have also been reports of television shows being axed.

In her recent conversation with a web portal, Aishwarya Sakhuja opened up about how the TV actors have been diving into their savings because it’s embarrassing to ask for the payment of the work done so far. They are aware that this is a difficult time for all of us and that the shows might face budget cuts, but Aishwarya confirmed that Yeh Hai Chahatein is in the safe zone. They’re still not aware of the kind of market that will open up for the actors after the lockdown ends. They’re hoping to go back on sets in June, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Aishwarya says that she feels that the television industry will be the last to open up since a lot of people are involved in it.