One of the most anticipated films of the year, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, has finally been released today. It is the second part of the Kantara series; the first part was released in 2022 and was a sleeper blockbuster. Interestingly, while Kantara was set in 1990, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is set more than a thousand years before the events of the former. Hence, it is a prequel to Kantara.

BREAKING: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 ends with a promise of a sequel titled Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2

Many were wondering if there would be a third part in the series. It has now come to light that a third installment is indeed in the offing. The title of the upcoming part is Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2 and it is unveiled at the end of Chapter 1. As the title suggests, it will be another prequel to Kantara. However, it will be a sequel to the second part, that is, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1.

Kantara starred Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore and Achyuth Kumar in leading roles. It tells the story of a carefree young lad in a forest in Karnataka who rises as a hero when a greedy landlord, believed to be friendly with the villagers, tries to usurp the land treacherously. The villagers are devotees of Panjurli, a demigod protecting the forest's villagers and this aspect plays an important part in the story.

As for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, it stars Rishab Shetty along with Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram. This film attempts to delve deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. Both films are directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Homebale Films.

With Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 2 now confirmed, audiences can expect the saga to expand further, exploring untouched layers of devotion, destiny, and folklore. By promising another chapter, Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films have ensured that Kantara evolves into a full-fledged cinematic universe, keeping anticipation at its peak.

Also Read: Trade experts predicts that Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 will open at around Rs. 12-14 crores: “Day 1 record of Chhaava will remain intact”; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari expected to open at Rs. 7-8 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.