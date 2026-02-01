Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering exclusive news about one of the most-awaited films of 2026, Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan. We are now back with another interesting piece of information – the shoot is steadily progressing and is expected to be completed this month, that is, February 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: It’s a wrap for the Mumbai schedule; Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla heads to Delhi for final three-week shoot

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shot a month-long schedule in Mumbai with Kartik Aaryan. Yesterday, on January 31, the Mumbai schedule was wrapped up. 70% of the shoot is now complete.”

The source added, “The team of Naagzilla are heading to Delhi this month, that is, February 2026, where a three-week-long schedule will take place. The completion of the Delhi leg will mark the wrap of the film.”

Naagzilla is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films (with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba as a partner). The fantasy comedy features Kartik as a shape-shifting naag and, reportedly, Ravi Kishan essays the role of the antagonist. Also, as per reports, Sreeleela is the female lead. Interestingly, she is also paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in his other 2026 film, the untitled musical saga, directed by Anurag Basu.

The source further revealed, “Naagzilla went on floors on November 1, 2026, and within four months, the shoot will be wrapped up, thanks to advance planning and dedication of the cast and crew. This was a challenging and one-of-a-kind film and in between, Kartik went all out to promote his Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025; also produced by Karan Johar). At the same time, he gave more than a hundred per cent to Naagzilla as well. Once the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labour of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences.”

