Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo is having a decent run at the box office and is enjoying a good word of mouth. Moviegoers, who ventured out to see the film on the big screen, were surprised to see the mention of Aamir Khan in the opening disclaimer. Many expected that the superstar might have a cameo in the crime drama. However, Aamir is not present in the film and this made many moviegoers curious about his connection to O'Romeo.

EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why Aamir Khan has been thanked in O’Romeo: “His suggestion changed so many things for me; wanted to thank Aamir from the BOTTOM of my heart”

Bollywood Hungama has learned the reason behind the special thanks to Aamir. Director Vishal Bhardwaj exclusively told us, “Aamir wanted to hear the script of O'Romeo. And when he heard it, he gave me this idea, that someone should be killed at a crucial point in the film.”

Vishal Bhardwaj further revealed, “Killing the lawyer Anjum Ansari (Resh Lamba) in the restaurant was his idea. This is the reason why I thanked him. This suggestion changed so many things for me. Because from there, the protagonist, Ustara (Shahid Kapoor) gets attracted towards the girl (Afshan, played by Triptii Dimri). He realizes, ‘Oh my God, she can do anything to exact revenge’. So, he starts taking her seriously and even nurses her back to health after she gets injured.”

Vishal Bhardwaj continued, “So, the whole love story starts from there. That was a big plot point for me. And that's why I wanted to thank Aamir from the bottom of my heart.”

Besides Shahid Kapoor, O'Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary while Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani feature in special appearances. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Incidentally, the enterprising and dashing producer celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday, on February 18.

As for Aamir Khan, he delivered the successful film, Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) last year and was also seen in an interesting cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie (2025). At present, he’s gearing up for Lahore 1947. While it features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in prominent roles, Aamir reportedly has an extended cameo. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it also stars Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi and others. Recently, Aamir Khan Productions announced that Lahore 1947 will be released on August 13 this year. Before the partition saga, the banner will also release Ek Din on May 1. It stars Junaid Khan and marks the debut of South sensation Sai Pallavi in Hindi cinema.

