Ess Kay Gee Entertainment and Benchmark Storytellers have announced a new feature film starring Anupama Parmeswaran in the lead. The project, described as an intense psychological thriller, will be directed by Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio. The title of the film is yet to be revealed.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Anupama Parmeswaran's birthday, with the makers unveiling the collaboration and extending their wishes to the actor. Principal photography is scheduled to commence in May 2026. This film also marks a reunion between Anupama and director Shaan following the response to their earlier short film collaboration. What began as a digital project is now being developed into a full-length theatrical feature. The makers indicate that the new venture will expand on the scale and narrative depth compared to their previous outing.

Sharing her thoughts on working with the actor, producer Prerna Arora said, “Collaborating with Anupama Parmeswaran on this film feels incredibly special. She brings with her a calm confidence, emotional honesty, and a deep understanding of characters that resonate across regions. I’ve admired the way she connects with audiences in multiple languages, and this project gives us the perfect canvas to explore her strength as a performer. I’m genuinely excited to have her lead this film and to begin this creative journey together.”

Ess Kay Gee Entertainment recently released Jatadhara, adding to its expanding production slate. Prerna Arora, a National Award–winning producer, has previously backed several notable Hindi films including Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari.

Anupama Parmeswaran, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, is known for performances in films such as Premam, Karthikeya 2, DJ Tillu, and Rakshasudu. She continues to maintain a strong presence across multiple regional industries.

With the genre confirmed as a psychological thriller and production set to begin in May 2026, further details regarding the cast and storyline are expected to be announced in the coming months.

