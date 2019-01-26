EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to replace Shah Rukh Khan in SAARE JAHAAN SE ACHCHA?

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha has been making a lot of news even before going on floors! We exclusively told you that Shah Rukh Khan is no longer a part of this Rakesh Sharma biopic, after Zero’s failure at the box office and the makers are now looking at a younger star to fill in his heavy shoes. The latest buzz is that Vicky Kaushal, who is the man of the hour in Bollywood, has been reportedly roped in to play the astronaut in this ambitious biopic. It all adds up, because Rakesh was only 35 years of age when he historically stepped on the moon. Though it is not confirmed if the Uri star has indeed signed this film, only time will tell if we get to see him in Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.

Interestingly, the movie was written keeping in mind Aamir Khan who could not do the film because of his other projects. He recommended Shah Rukh for this film, and he had agreed until Zero failed at the box office. The King Khan is allegedly now sceptical with his future projects and therefore has amicably parted ways with the Saare Jahaan Se Achcha makers. Aamir and SRK’s loss seems to be Vicky’s gain then! Vicky has been flying high after consistently proving his talent with the films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi and of course, Sanju. Only time will tell if his winning streak will continue if he indeed signs the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

Vicky currently has signed Takht with Karan Johar where he has a prominent role and will be seen sharing the space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Impressed with his performance, he is also doing a horror film with Dharma, rumours claim.

