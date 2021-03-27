Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.03.2021 | 12:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis goes on floor in the end of third quarter of 2021

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shooting of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is currently being filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. Post the shooting of the film, Varun will begin the prep for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, produced by Maddock Films.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis goes on floor in the end of third quarter of 2021

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, producer Dinesh Vijan said that film requires Varun Dhawan to undergo rigorous training and the film should start in the end of third quarter of 2021. "Ekkis is the most ambitious project attempted by Maddock to date," says Vijan. "It requires rigorous prep that has already begun. Varun himself will commence prep for two and half months once he is done with Bhediya and other commitments. Sriram Raghavan is the captain of this grand ship, there’s a lot he wants to achieve here. Ekkis should go on floors till the end of the third quarter, and that’s all I can divulge for now."

After Badlapur, Varun Dhawan, Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan come together to tell the spectacular true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. The twenty-one year old who showed extreme bravery in the face of fierce and unrelenting attacks by the Pakistani military, Khetarpal was honored with India's most-prestigious and highest-standard military medal for courage and gallantry - the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

Ekkis will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan to play a handicapped cop in Sanki – a remake of the Tamil thriller Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

More Pages: Arun Khetarpal Biopic Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Abhishek Bachchan grows out his beard while…

It’s the clash of Amitabh Bachchan Vs…

Youtuber CarryMinati's song 'Yalgaar' to…

Ajay Devgn presents Abhishek Bachchan…

Abhishek Bachchan stars as Ganga Ram…

SCOOP: After Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification