The makers have said that they are making the film with a lot of love.

Reports around Rohit Shetty Picturez and the alleged remuneration being paid to Akshay Kumar for Golmaal 5 have been dismissed by the production house’s spokesperson.

Golmaal 5 makers dismiss speculation about Akshay Kumar’s fee: “These claims are completely baseless”

Over the past few days, several reports claimed that Akshay Kumar was being paid a massive fee for starring in the upcoming comedy franchise film. However, the spokesperson for Rohit Shetty Picturez has now clarified that all such reports are false and speculative.

In an official statement, the spokesperson said, “There have been several speculative reports doing the rounds regarding the commercials and remuneration associated with Golmaal 5 particularly in relation to Akshay Kumar’s fee for the film. We would like to categorically state that these claims are completely baseless, inaccurate and purely speculative.”

The spokesperson added, “The commercials of the film are confidential in nature and are never disclosed publicly by any of the core parties associated with the project. Any numbers, figures or financial details currently being reported are strictly rumours and untrue. We are making this film with a lot of love for all of you. All we request is your support in this journey.”

Golmaal 5 is one of the most-awaited films from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, with fans eagerly waiting for updates on the next installment of the popular comedy franchise. Apart from Akshay, it stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu among others.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar is playing the smartest game in Bollywood by turning legacy into franchise firepower

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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