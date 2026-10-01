The first look of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal from their upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran has been unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse of the romantic thriller ahead of its theatrical release. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film stars Sonakshi and Zaheer in the lead and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran: First Look of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal out; poster unveils release date as October 23, 2026

The poster sets the tone for a story that appears to bring together romance, mystery and suspense, while keeping the central plot under wraps. The first look also marks another on-screen collaboration between Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have previously worked together in Double XL and the 2022 music video ‘Blockbuster’.

Interestingly, Tu Hai Meri Kiran draws its title from the popular song associated with the romantic thriller Darr. The Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer featured Juhi as Kiran, with the song becoming closely associated with her character. The new film’s title therefore carries a connection to a well-known name from the earlier romantic thriller, while the story and treatment of Tu Hai Meri Kiran remain distinct.

The film has also generated interest because of the real-life relationship between its lead actors. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who had known each other for several years, made their relationship public before getting married in June 2024. Their wedding brought together their families and close friends, and the couple has since continued to share glimpses of their life together on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



On the work front, Sonakshi featured as a lawyer in the Prime Video film System, while Zaheer’s last acting appearance was in Ruslaan. Tu Hai Meri Kiran will now bring the two actors together in a romantic thriller, adding a different dimension to their on-screen pairing.

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film is produced by Vishal Rana under the banner of Echelon Productions. While the first look offers only a glimpse of the world created by the filmmaker, the combination of a romantic setup with elements of mystery and suspense is expected to form the core of the film.

With its first poster now released, Tu Hai Meri Kiran has officially begun its theatrical campaign. The Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer will hit cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha talks about working with her brother Kussh S Sinha in Nikita Roy: “His biggest strength is his clarity, his vision”

More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

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