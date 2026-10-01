Disha Patani has completed a decade in films, marking 10 years since she began her journey in cinema. The actor, who made her Telugu debut with Loafer in 2015 before making her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, looked back at the journey with a note of gratitude shared on social media.

Disha Patani completes a decade in Bollywood as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story turns 10: “Beyond grateful ”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha reflected on the characters she has played and the experiences that have shaped her career. She wrote, “Grateful to have completed a decade into this journey of exploring myself. Blessed to have lived through these beautiful characters that'll stay with me forver and for everyone who gave me the opportunity to do so. Thank you for all the love and support. Beyond grateful.”

The actor's post comes as she completes 10 years since her breakthrough Hindi film appearance as Priyanka Jha in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the biographical sports drama featured Sushant Singh Rajput as former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, with Disha playing Priyanka, Dhoni's first love.

A busy 2026 for Disha Patani

Disha's 10-year milestone arrives during a particularly active phase of her career. In 2026, she appeared in a brief role in O' Romeo and was also part of the ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle.

She also took on the female lead opposite Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2. The film, which followed the legacy of the 2007 cult romantic action drama Awarapan, marked another prominent role for Disha.

Her slate ahead includes projects across Hindi, Tamil and international cinema. She is set to make her Hollywood debut with Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force, which also features Kevin Spacey.

Disha is also expected to return as Roxie in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, following her appearance in Nag Ashwin's 2024 science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. She is additionally attached to the Tamil historical epic Sangamithra.

Also Read: Disha Patani shares BTS moments from Awarapan 2, pens note of gratitude amid film’s success

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