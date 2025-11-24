EXCLUSIVE: Ahmed Khan shares EXCITING updates: “Welcome To The Jungle expected to release in mid-2026; Baap is a post-production-HEAVY film and has full RETRO vibes…all 4 actors are playing COOL characters”

Ahmed Khan is on a roll. His upcoming comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle, is shaping up well and his production, Baap, will also release soon since the shoot has been wrapped up. And that’s not all. Rangeela (1995), the film that made him a force to reckon with, will re-release in cinemas on November 28. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ahmed Khan spoke in detail about Rangeela and then also opened up about his upcoming projects.

When asked about Welcome To The Jungle, Ahmed Khan said, “We recently shot the film in Mumbai and Dubai as well. It was a long, 12-day schedule. In December, we will wrap up the climax.”

When will Welcome To The Jungle be out in cinemas? He replied, “It will be released in mid-2026.”

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and child actor Vrihi Kodvara.

Baap, meanwhile, stars Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff and is directed by Vivek Singh Chauhan. The film has been delayed quite a bit and Ahmed Khan explained, “Its post-production is going on. It’s a very post-production-heavy film. That only took 9 months. It also has too much action. I left it on Zee Studios as they are the studio partners. They’ll soon announce the release date. Hum unko bol bol ke thak gaye ‘Film kab theatre mein daal rahe hai’ (laughs)!”

When asked if Baap would release in cinemas after Sunny Deol’s highly awaited Border 2, he replied in the affirmative and said, “All four actors are playing cool characters. It’s the first time you’ll see all of them together. It has full retro vibes.”

Remembering Saroj Khan

November 22 was the birth anniversary of Saroj Khan, who was Ahmed Khan’s guru. The choreographer-filmmaker remembered her and said, “She’s engraved in my heart. You can’t forget certain people. Woh aapke rehnuma hote hai. Rasste sab ko dikthe hai; lekin uspe chalna kaise hai, woh seekhna bahut zaroori hai. That’s when you need certain people to guide you and Saroj ji was one of them for me. Even today, when I am stuck, I shut my eyes and think of her. I ask myself, ‘What would Saroj ji have done in this situation?’. Instantly, I get my answer somehow. I have been blessed to work with her.”

He also credited his Rangeela director and others, “Similarly, I was lucky to work with Ram Gopal Varma too. I learned cinematography from Ashok Mehta; I had assisted him as well. And I also worked with Mukul Anand.”

When asked if Ahmed ever worked on Mukul Anand’s Agneepath (1990) or some other film, he revealed, “I worked with him in ads made by MAD Films. I later worked on his film Trimurti (1995). It was the film in which I worked with Saroj Khan, Ashok Mehta and Mukul Anand…the three greats! Also, as a child, I learned from the man himself, Shekhar Kapur. So, I am fortunate to have worked with the legends.”

