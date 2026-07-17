Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said talks are underway with Aditya Dhar to direct a Bollywood-scale biopic on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that the state government is in discussions with filmmaker Aditya Dhar to direct a big-budget biopic on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The announcement was made during a Facebook Live session on Thursday, July 16.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says talks underway with Aditya Dhar for Lachit Borphukan biopic

According to the chief minister, the proposed film aims to bring the life and legacy of one of Assam's most celebrated historical figures to a national and international audience through a Bollywood-scale production.

Talks underway with Aditya Dhar

Sharing an update on the project, Sarma said discussions are currently being held with Aditya Dhar, best known for directing the National Award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike and the upcoming Dhurandhar.

The chief minister also revealed that he is scheduled to meet Dhar in August to discuss the proposed film in detail.

However, Sarma clarified that the project is not dependent on a single filmmaker: "If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made," he said.

Aiming for a large-scale historical drama

If the collaboration moves forward, it would mark the first time the Assam government backs a Bollywood-scale feature film based on the life of Lachit Borphukan.

Sarma said the vision behind the project is to introduce audiences across India and the world to Assam's history and the military achievements of the Ahom commander.

Who was Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan is regarded as one of Assam's greatest military leaders and remains a revered figure in the state's history. He is best known for leading the Ahom army to victory against the Mughal forces in the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

His leadership, courage and strategic brilliance have made him a symbol of patriotism and resilience in Assam. Through the proposed film, the state government hopes to present his story to a much wider audience while celebrating an important chapter of Indian history.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar drops heartfelt birthday post for Ranveer Singh; calls his Dhurandhar performance ‘one of the finest in Indian cinema’

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