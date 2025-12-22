For FY 2024-25, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has posted what is best described as a profit-led year. On a relatively modest topline of Rs. 415.06 crore, the studio has delivered a net profit of Rs. 67.61 crore, translating into a net margin of around 16.29%. For a privately held production house operating in an entertainment-driven business, this level of profitability on a mid-sized revenue base underscores a conscious shift towards tighter slates, disciplined cost structures and more efficient monetisation of content and library assets.

YRF FY 2024-25 Results: Rs. 415.06 cr. Revenue, Rs. 67.61 cr. Profit; Net margin jumps from 6.25% to 16.29% as FY25 profits edge past FY24

This performance stands in sharp contrast to FY 2023-24, when YRF reported a far heftier revenue of Rs. 1,020.73 crore but a slightly lower net profit of Rs. 63.8 crore, implying a net margin of just about 6.25%. In effect, topline is down nearly 59% year-on-year, but net profit is up around 6%, more than doubling margins. FY 2023-24 was driven by Tiger 3 and legacy monetisation, but clearly with a much heavier cost and participation load. FY 2024-25, by comparison, is a light-slate, high-yield year where the studio has traded scale for stability and sharper per-rupee profitability.

Over the twelve financial years from FY 2013-14 to FY 2024-25, revenue has swung from sub-Rs 250 crore in the Covid year to over Rs. 1,500 crore in the Pathaan windfall year – classic boom-and-bust for a hit-driven studio. Across this period, YRF’s top line has compounded at roughly 7–8% annually, but through sharp peaks and troughs rather than a smooth climb. Average annual revenue and profit stand at about Rs. 635 crore and Rs. 55 crore respectively, with an average net margin just under 9%.

Taken together, YRF’s last twelve years underline that it remains a classic hit-driven studio, but one with a far thicker safety net than before. FY 2024-25 shows that even on a mid-sized topline, disciplined costs, smarter monetisation and franchise IP like the Spy Universe can deliver near-peak margins. The challenge and opportunity now is to marry FY25-style profitability with FY23-scale revenues when Mardaani 3 and Alpha hit screens. If that happens, Yash Raj Films’ financial script over the next decade could be as compelling as its biggest blockbusters.

