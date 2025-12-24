EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi of Saiyaara fame turns producer with ‘MJF NXT’ initiative of Mahaveer Jain Films along with Divyansh Jain

Mahaveer Jain Films is thrilled to present 'MJF NXT', a platform for emerging creative talents in the entertainment industry landscape. The inaugural association under 'MJF NXT' brings together acclaimed music director Tanishk Bagchi [Saiyaara being his latest chartbuster] and dynamic young producer Divyansh Jain, joining forces to produce multiple films with MJF NXT. With a focus on creating young, joyful, musical films, the talented duo plans to set up a distinct line of new projects.

Mahaveer Jain Films is currently producing a diverse range of films with top creative names like Naagzilla with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, in partnership with Dharma Productions. They are also a part of Yeh Prem Mol Liya; after Uunchai (2022), they have reunited with legendary director Sooraj R Barjatya for this family entertainer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, and Anupam Kher. It is jointly produced with Rajshri Films.

Thirdly, they are making White, an international cast and crew backed thriller with Siddharth Anand. It stars Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Side Heroes, a friendship film with Imtiaz Ali, starring Varun Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, is also a film to watch out from Mahaveer Jain Films. Recently, they announced they are making ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s next, starring Tiger Shroff. Lastly, they are also a part of a jungle adventure film with iconic musician Arijit Singh and his wife Koyel Roy Singh.

Mahaveer Jain Films (Mrighdeep Singh Lamba & Amit Upadhyay, along with Kavin Shah & Bala Sahab Darade) aims to strengthen more filmmakers and support upcoming talents in the industry, enhancing the entertainment ecosystem.

It would be interesting to look forward to an exciting slate of films from 'MJF NXT' that promises to captivate audiences, champion emerging talent, and deliver fresh, joyful storytelling across genres.

