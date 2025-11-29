Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to inform the viewers that the biopic of the legendary film personality V Shantaram is in the making and that Siddhant Chaturvedi will play the lead role in this film, which has been titled Chitrapati V Shantaram. We now bring to you another exciting news from this upcoming film. We have now learned that Tamannaah Bhatia has also come on board.

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia signs Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Chitrapati V Shantaram

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Tamannaah Bhatia is on a high at present and has proved that she can essay varied kinds of roles. Just like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tamannaah also essays a real-life character and moreover, it's a crucial role to the narrative. Tamannaah is excited as the role is challenging and viewers would get to see her in a new light.”

The source also revealed, “Chitrapati V Shantaram will be directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, who made the successful Marathi biopic, Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018), and also wrote the memorable Marathi film Natsamrat (2016) and Hindi titles like Table No 21 (2013), Wazir (2016), Breathe (2018), etc.”

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source who said, “V Shantaram’s contribution to the Indian film industry is immense and with this film, the younger generation will learn about it. Chitrapati V Shantaram will throw light on how this man, born in abject poverty in Kolhapur, learned filmmaking under Baburao Painter in Pune, and then left an unforgettable mark in the Hindi film industry with movies like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), etc. This film will also educate viewers that he was a trendsetter. Hence, the biopic will not just be enlightening but also entertaining and dramatic.”

