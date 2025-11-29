comscore
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce first pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, have delighted fans with a heartwarming announcement today, revealing that they are expecting their first child. The news comes on a particularly special day for the couple November 29, which also marks their second wedding anniversary.

Sharing the joyful update on social media, the couple posted a heartfelt caption, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way They described this milestone as the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives, expressing excitement and gratitude as they embark on the journey of parenthood together.

 

Randeep and Lin tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate Manipuri ceremony, celebrated for its cultural richness and personal significance. Since then, the couple has been admired not only for their work in cinema and entrepreneurship but also for their shared love of nature, grounded lifestyle, and deep-rooted values.

This announcement adds a new dimension to their partnership, marking a moment of celebration for family, friends, and fans. Supporters across social media have flooded the couple with congratulatory messages, celebrating both their enduring bond and the upcoming arrival of their little one.

Also Read : Randeep Hooda admits Battle of Saragarhi changed him forever even without releasing: “It wasn’t just a role, it became a transformation”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

