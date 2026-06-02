The Don 3 controversy involving Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh has been ongoing since the beginning of the year. It took a major turn last Monday, on May 25, when FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) declared that they have passed a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. They proclaimed that the directive will remain in place until the dispute is resolved and until Ranveer Singh meets the FWICE head officials. Now, exactly a week later, another significant development has taken place in this matter.

BREAKING: Don 3 matter reaches court; producer T P Aggarwal files petition against FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh

Veteran producer T P Aggarwal filed a petition in the Bombay Civil Court at Dindoshi against FWICE and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), stating that no individual or organization has the authority to impose a ban or issue a non-cooperation directive against members of the film industry. T P Aggarwal served as the President of IMPPA for 17 years and was also elected President of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. He is currently a Patron of the FFI and IMPPA.

As per a press statement, the court notice has been served to both parties on June 1. The petition comes in the wake of FWICE issuing a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh following the dispute between the actor and Excel Entertainment.

Commenting on the matter, T P Aggarwal said, “The film industry thrives on collaboration, and it is important that matters of this nature are addressed through proper legal and professional channels. Any attempt to discourage people from working with an individual should not be taken lightly. Such actions can have far-reaching consequences for livelihoods and creative freedom, and therefore must be dealt with in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner.”

T P Aggarwal spoke to NDTV and stated, “Whatever FWICE has done is completely wrong and it's not within their jurisdiction. It's not something they can do. We had gone to the Competition Commission (CCI) in 2017 and the court had also given a verdict that they cannot do this, that it does not fall within their rights.”

Also Read: Don 3 controversy: Ram Gopal Varma SLAMS “kangaroo court” FWICE over non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh; calls the decision “a massive PR Disaster”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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