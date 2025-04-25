In October 2024, Bollywood Hungama had releveled that acclaimed filmmaker Siddharth Anand — known for Pathaan, War, and Fighter — under his banner Marflix Pictures, had joined forces with producer Mahaveer Jain — of Uunchai and NaagZilla fame — through Mahaveer Jain Films, to announce their next ambitious collaboration that would feature Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Well, the said international production has now been titled White.

An edge-of-the-seat global thriller, White will feature the versatile Vikrant Massey in the role of renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Production preparations are currently underway in Colombia, with filming scheduled to begin this July. The film brings together a distinguished international crew to depict the powerful and inspiring story of how Colombia’s brutal 52-year-long civil war was resolved — a largely untold chapter of modern peace-building.

Speculation around Massey’s involvement began when the actor was seen sporting significantly longer hair and undergoing a physical transformation, hinting at his preparation for a character of deep spiritual presence.

With critically acclaimed performances in films like 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant Massey continues to impress with his ability to undergo remarkable transformations. White will be directed by noted ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and co-produced by Peacecraft Pictures, alongside the powerhouse duo of Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain.

Siddharth Anand’s White seeks to spotlight how ancient Indian wisdom played a pivotal role in resolving one of history’s longest-running conflicts. With a stellar team of creators known for their impactful storytelling, White is poised to become a landmark international production from India — bringing an important, little-known story of peace and humanity to global audiences.

