Over the years, Shakun Batra has built a brand for his cinema, which often hits the right note with the urban audience. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Shakun Batra is all set to launch Rajkumar Hirani's son, Veer, into the world of showbiz. Reliable sources have confirmed that Shakun Batra is producing a new-age feature film for a digital platform, and it will feature Veer Hirani in the lead.

"The prep-work for Shakun's next is going in full swing. The director's name and other details have been kept under wraps for now. The makers are aiming to take it on floors in the first quarter of 2026," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama. The source further informed that the makers have initiated conversations with Wamiqa Gabbi to play the female lead.

"Wamiqa has shown interest in the film and is presently just sorting out all the dates to come on board. Working with Shakun is a dream for most actors, as he often comes up with unique cinema that has scope for performance. The paperwork with Wamiqa is expected to close within a fortnight," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

More details on the director and OTT platform is awaited, but the collaboration is definitely on cards as per very reliable sources.

