EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and others attend wedding reception of the son of popular ex-cop, Daya Nayak

Prominent Bollywood celebrities made their way to a five-star hotel in Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, December 13, to attend the wedding reception of the son of a popular ex-police officer. Since no paparazzi were informed, no usual celeb sightings happened for this high-profile wedding.

The wedding in question was that of Chaitanya Nayak, son of Dayanand Nayak aka Daya Nayak. The biggest celebrity that graced the happy occasion was none other than superstar Salman Khan. A few fan clubs of the actor have uploaded videos of Salman entering the venue.

Megastar #SalmanKhan Seen At Daya Nayak Sons Wedding Reception 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W3Pk3rP9OS — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 13, 2025

However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that besides Salman Khan, many more prominent celebrities attended the reception of Chaitanya Nayak like young actor Tiger Shroff, veteran performer Ashutosh Rana, this year's biggest comeback actor Rajat Bedi, unanimously loved celeb Manoj Bajpayee, Jayantilal Gada of PEN India Limited, Pravin Shah of Time Media And Entertainment, etc.

Daya Nayak joined the Mumbai Police department in 1985, and rose to fame as an encounter specialist in the late 1990s, as a member of the Detection Unit. In May 2025, he was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of the Police. He retired on July 31, 2025.

The 2004 Nana Patekar film, Ab Tak Chhappan, directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, is said to be inspired by the life of Daya Nayak.

