Last month, the industry and moviegoers were in mourning as Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. More than a month after he left for the heavenly abode, his much-loved film Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011) is expected to be re-released in cinemas.

EXCLUSIVE: As a tribute to Dharmendra, Yamla Pagla Deewana expected to re-release in cinemas on January 1, 2026

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The re-release of Yamla Pagla Deewana will serve as a tribute to the man who was unanimously loved and who left an indelible mark in the world of cinema. The film seems apt for a re-run as it’s not very old, still looks fresh and entertaining and also stars Dharmendra along with his two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.”

The source continued, “Earlier, the plan was to re-release Yamla Pagla Deewana this Friday, December 19. But due to the Dhurandhar wave, NH Studioz, which holds the rights to the film, has decided to change the plan. Yamla Pagla Deewana is now expected to arrive in cinemas on January 1, 2026. A final decision will be taken in a few days from now.”

Yamla Pagla Deewana was directed by Samir Karnik and its title was inspired by the song ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’ from the 1975 film, Pratigya, also starring Dharmendra. A remixed version of the title track was a part of the film and added to its popularity. Yamla Pagla Deewana told the story of an Indian based in Canada who travels to Banaras to locate his estranged brother and father. Trouble arises when the trio travel to Punjab to help the younger brother win the love of his life while dealing with her crazy family.

Yamla Pagla Deewana opened at Rs. 7.95 crores, which was a healthy number then, and collected Rs. 55.28 crores in its lifetime. The film was loved for its comedy and mass appeal, and also because Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol all had strong roles with ample screen time. Its success led the makers to come up with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018). However, both these films failed to work at the box office.

Also Read: Esha Deol pays moving tribute to Dharmendra, sharing touching montage of personal and film memories

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.