The makers of Border 2 are planning an unprecedented teaser launch event on Vijay Diwas on December 16, turning the occasion into a powerful blend of cinema, patriotism, and fan celebration. Timed with the historic day that commemorates India’s victory in the 1971 war, the teaser launch is being positioned as more than just a promotional activity it is envisioned as a nationwide tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. With large-scale planning underway, the event promises to be one of the most ambitious teaser unveilings in recent times.

At the heart of the celebration will be Mumbai, where fans will be the first to witness the Border 2 teaser on the big screen. The city will host a grand event featuring meticulously recreated battlefield sets inspired by war-zone conditions seen in the film. From trenches and bunkers to military-style layouts, the venue will offer an immersive experience, allowing attendees to step into the world of Border 2 even before the teaser rolls.

Adding to the spectacle, the makers are creating a live museum-style installation showcasing actual props used in the film. Costumes, military gear, and other authentic elements from the shoot will be displayed, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the scale, realism, and craftsmanship involved in bringing the war drama to life.

The event will also mark a significant milestone as the Border 2 cast will be seen together publicly for the first time. Their joint appearance is expected to generate massive excitement, making the teaser launch a landmark moment in the film’s promotional journey.

Extending the celebration beyond Mumbai, the teaser will be screened simultaneously across multiple cities, ensuring fans nationwide experience the reveal at the same time. Adding an emotional layer to the evening, school children will present a special patriotic performance at the Mumbai event, reinforcing the spirit of Vijay Diwas and underlining the film’s tribute to the nation’s heroes.

