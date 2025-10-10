Actress Sahher Bambba, who made her debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Karan Deol, is back on screen with her second project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sahher opened up about the challenges she faced after her debut and the long wait before bagging her next big role.

EXCLUSIVE: Sahher Bambba confesses Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas debacle felt like "dream shattering", recalls being dejected from rejections before bagging The Ba***ds Of Bollywood; says, "I've seen it all"

Recalling the underwhelming response to her debut, Sahher admitted it was a harsh reality check. “It was just, it just felt like a dream shattering right in front of your eyes. And that was my biggest learning, also of the industry is that… I fortunately got great reviews. But my biggest learning was that eventually, when this film doesn’t do well, nothing works,” she said.

The actress revealed that the years following her debut were marked by constant auditions and rejections. “Oh, my God, I was auditioning every single day. And then also COVID happened. I was in Simla for two years, then I came back, or started auditioning again. Did some work in between. But, of course, I mean, we’re still hoping that people start recognising me as an actor. But auditions were just happening almost every single day. And also The Ba***ds Of Bollywood came to me at a time where I was, I’ll be very honest, dejected from so many rejections, because it almost felt like a pattern where I would make it to the short list and just never get cast. And so it was beginning to take a toll on me. I started to get a little exhausted with that entire process,” Sahher shared.

Talking about bagging the role of Karishma Talvar in the series, she recalled her first reaction: “Theek hai kar lungi audition. But nahi hoga because it just felt too good to be true and too far-fetched. So this weight has been quite the weight. This has been quite a journey. And I’ve seen it all, actually.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood boasts of a stellar ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. The series delves into both the glamour and the grind of chasing dreams in the world’s most vibrant film industry.

