The actress joined hands with the government to advance awareness, de-stigmatization, and access to mental health care across India.

In a landmark move aimed at strengthening India’s mental health ecosystem, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has appointed actor and philanthropist Deepika Padukone as the country’s first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’. The announcement was made in New Delhi on October 10, 2025, coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

Deepika Padukone becomes first Mental Health Ambassador; promises to build a stronger support system

Deepika, who is also the Founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, will collaborate with the Ministry to drive nationwide mental health awareness and advocacy. Her appointment marks a significant step by the government in integrating mental well-being into the broader framework of public health.

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “The partnership with Ms. Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalize discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health.”

Expressing her gratitude and commitment, Deepika said, “I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritizing mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework.”

In her new role, Padukone will work alongside the Ministry to promote mental health awareness and de-stigmatization across the country. She will also focus on encouraging individuals to seek timely help, supporting preventive care efforts, and promoting access to resources such as Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States). Additionally, she will contribute to designing and implementing strategic interventions that ensure equitable access to mental health care services for all.

The announcement coincides with a milestone year for The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which completes a decade of impactful work in the mental health space. Over the last ten years, LLL has created several pathways of care through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program, which has supported more than 21,931 persons with mental illness and their caregivers across 15 districts in eight states.

The foundation has also spearheaded multiple nationwide awareness campaigns including “Dobara Poocho” and “#NotAshamed”, both aimed at normalizing conversations around mental well-being. Its school-focused program, “You Are Not Alone”, provides mental health education and emotional support to adolescent students, while its “Doctors Program” equips general practitioners to better address mental health concerns. More recently, LLL expanded its initiatives into the corporate space with a comprehensive Corporate Mental Health and Well-Being Program.

Through this new partnership with the Ministry, Deepika Padukone and her foundation aim to bridge the gap between awareness and action, reinforcing the message that mental health is as vital as physical health.

