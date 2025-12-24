Recent media reports suggest financial and creative negotiations may be underway as the thriller franchise gears up for its third chapter.

Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying a strong career resurgence, thanks to his power-packed performance in Dhurandhar. The actor has been widely praised for his restrained yet impactful screen presence, and the success of the recently released Ranveer Singh–starrer spy drama has firmly placed him back in the spotlight. Adding to this momentum, Khanna was also part of another blockbuster of 2025 — Chhaava as the lead antagonist— further consolidating his standing as one of the most reliable performers in the industry today.

Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3 over remuneration differences after Dhurandhar success: Report

With this renewed demand, it comes as little surprise that Akshaye Khanna has reportedly revised his remuneration. However, this fee hike may have had a ripple effect on one of the most anticipated films currently in production — Drishyam 3. For the unversed, Akshaye played a crucial role in Drishyam 2, the Hindi adaptation of the popular Malayalam thriller franchise led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. His character added a significant narrative layer to the sequel, with audiences eagerly anticipating his return in the third installment.

However, according to a report by Bollywood Machine, the makers of Drishyam 3 were reportedly not prepared to meet Akshaye Khanna’s revised fee expectations. The report further claims that apart from financial negotiations, there may also be creative differences between the actor and the makers, which could have contributed to his reported decision to step away from the project.

That said, the situation may still be fluid. The same report suggests that this may not be a final call, as Akshaye Khanna is said to be in ongoing discussions with the makers to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution. Whether the actor ultimately continues with the franchise remains to be seen, but his involvement would undoubtedly add to the further intrigue surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 has already generated considerable buzz. Recently, the makers unveiled an announcement video featuring Ajay Devgn’s voiceover, teasing audiences about what lies ahead in the next chapter of the much-loved thriller. The film is being made simultaneously in Malayalam, with the original version expected to release first. The Hindi adaptation is slated to hit cinemas on October 2, 2026 — a date that holds special significance for the Drishyam franchise.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 will also star Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in key roles. As fans await further updates, all eyes are now on whether Akshaye Khanna will return to the franchise that played a pivotal role in his recent cinematic journey.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty to make cameos in Border 2? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.