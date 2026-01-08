Kartik Aaryan will have two releases, both of which look promising and mass-appealing. One of them is Naagzilla, which features the popular actor as a shape-shifting nag. The film was announced last year and was scheduled for a release on August 14 to take advantage of the Independence Day weekend. However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers plan to push the comic caper.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla expected to be pushed ahead; might not meet the Independence Day deadline

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Naagzilla’s shoot is still going on and is expected to be wrapped up in a few months. Moreover, this is a film with heavy VFX. As a result, the post-production is going to take a lot of time. The makers of the film and lead actor Kartik Aaryan are very clear that they don’t want to rush through the process. They are aware that they have a special film in hand and want to nurture and fine-tune it properly before presenting it to the audience.”

The source further said, “The makers of Naagzilla are looking for a new date and once it is locked, it will be officially announced.”

Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. It marks the first association of Kartik Aaryan and Mahaveer Jain, Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar and the second film for Kartik and KJo after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Meanwhile, the trade and industry are keen to see which date the makers of the snake comedy lock. A trade expert commented, “Kartik Aaryan’s other release in 2026 is Anurag Basu’s untitled musical, co-starring Sreeleela. That film’s release date is also yet to be announced. Both the musical love story and Naagzilla are important titles for 2026, and there’s genuine anticipation and curiosity around their release plans. Hopefully, the dates will be announced soon.”

The expert continued, “Naagzilla was the only film that had blocked the August 14 slot. If it eventually vacates this lucrative Independence Day window, it’ll be interesting to see which film steps in to claim it.”

Also Read: Trade experts predict that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will fold under Rs. 50 cr but believe that Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s next won’t be affected: “Both films will take him to centres where mass heroes are born and worshipped”

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.