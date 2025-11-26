comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

By Fenil Seta -

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering breaking news about the much-awaited film, Dhurandhar. We were the first to announce that the Ranveer Singh-starrer is a two-part saga; this news created a stir in the industry. Prior to this newsbreak, we informed readers that Dhurandhar is expected to last 3 hours. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the run time of the first part of Dhurandhar is longer than expected.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar Part 1’s length is said to be around 3 hours and 32 minutes. The final run time has been kept under wraps. But it’s expected to be close to 3 ½ hours long. The process of acquiring the censor certificate has begun. Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passes the film in a few days from now, the exact run time will be known.”

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhurandhar tells a vast story and hence the lengthy run time. Director Aditya Dhar is an expert storyteller. Look at Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) or his productions like Article 370 (2024), Dhoom Dhaam (2025) and the recently-released Baramulla (2025). He always ensures that there’s a lot happening in his films and that the goings-on don’t feel stretched. Dhurandhar’s storytelling will be on the same lines. There would be so much happening that the audience would be gripped from start to finish.”

If Dhurandhar indeed has a run time of 3 hours and 32 minutes, it’ll be Bollywood’s longest film since Jodhaa Akbar (2008). The Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer was 3 hours and 34 minutes long.

In the last 25 years, there have been 24 Hindi films with a run time of more than 3 hours. Dhurandhar is the sixth longest Bollywood film since 2000 after LOC Kargil (2003; 4 hours and 7 minutes), Lagaan (2001; 3 hours and 44 minutes), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007; 3 hours and 36 minutes), Mohabbatein (2000; 3 hours and 35 minutes) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008; 3 hours and 34 minutes).

The 3 hours plus Hindi films in the last 25 years (arranged in the order of their release):

1. Mohabbatein (2000) - 3 hours and 35 minutes
2. Lagaan (2001) - 3 hours and 44 minutes
3. Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001) - 3 hours and 6 minutes
4. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) - 3 hours and 4 minutes
5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - 3 hours and 30 minutes
6. Devdas (2002) - 3 hours and 4 minutes
7. The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy (2003) - 3 hours and 3 minutes
8. LOC Kargil (2003) - 4 hours and 7 minutes
9. Lakshya (2004) - 3 hours and 5 minutes
10. Veer-Zaara (2004) - 3 hours and 12 minutes
11. Swades (2004) - 3 hours and 15 minutes
12. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) - 3 hours and 6 minutes
13. Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005) - 3 hours and 28 minutes
14. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) - 3 hours and 12 minutes
15. Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) - 3 hours and 36 minutes
16. Jodhaa Akbar (2008) - 3 hours and 34 minutes
17. Ghajini (2008) - 3 hours and 4 minutes
18. What's Your Raashee? (2009) - 3 hours and 20 minutes
19. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) - 3 hours and 8 minutes
20. M S Dhoni - The Untold Story (2016) - 3 hours and 10 minutes
21. Animal (2023) - 3 hours and 23 minutes
22. Maidaan (2024) - 3 hours and 1 minute
23. The Bengal Files (2025) - 3 hours and 25 minutes
24. Dhurandhar (2025) - 3 hours and 32 minutes (expected)

