Kartik Aaryan is all set to win over the audience with his Christmas 2025 release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri produced by Karan Johar. Even before the release, the Gen-Z hero has started shooting for another Karan Johar production, Naagzilla. And now, our reliable sources have confirmed that Kartik and Karan are set to clock a hat-trick, establishing a new-age partnership like never before.

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar team up for third mega project; actor emerges as Dharma Productions’ Gen-Z poster boy

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kartik has already given Karan Johar the green light for another film, the details of which are being closely guarded. Within Dharma, he’s now being positioned as the banner’s new poster boy, rapidly scaling up by fronting multiple big-ticket projects. Karan is convinced that Kartik is among the most bankable heroes in the country right now and is staking huge box-office hopes on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla as major money-spinners at the ticket windows.”

The third film of Kartik and Karan will be genre-defining for Indian Cinema, and it is something that has been developed from scratch by the duo together. "It's an ambitious project, and will go on floors in August 2026, right after the release of Naagzilla."

More details will be announced by the makers in due course.

