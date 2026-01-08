The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh–starrer spy thriller, was reportedly banned in several Middle Eastern countries, describing the restrictions as “unilateral and uncalled for”. The appeal highlights concerns about freedom of expression and the economic impact of the ban on one of Indian cinema’s biggest recent hits.

Producers seek PM Narendra Modi to help lift Dhurandhar ban in six Gulf countries: “Suppression of the freedom of expression”

In a letter signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha, the association asked the government to take up the matter with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. “We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on the film Dhurandhar … the ban imposed … is a suppression of the freedom of expression of our member,” the letter reads.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has been certified in India by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has emerged as a major box office success domestically, breaking records and drawing praise from audiences and critics. IMPPA emphasised that the countries where the ban has been imposed are “India friendly” and engaged in regular business and cultural exchanges with the country.

“We humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities … and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest,” the letter added. It also noted that IMPPA had sent copies of the appeal to Union ministers, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Dhurandhar has faced controversy in some quarters over its portrayal of geopolitical themes, with critics labelling aspects of the film as biased or propagandist, even as supporters within the industry defended its storytelling and craftsmanship. However, the Middle East ban is being viewed by producers and industry bodies primarily as a market access and free expression concern rather than a content dispute within India.

The ban is believed to have had a tangible economic impact. Industry sources suggest Dhurandhar missed out on significant box office revenue in the Gulf region—a traditionally strong market for Indian action films—due to its absence from cinemas there, even as it continues to perform strongly in markets where it is available.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Stays close to Rs. 5 crores mark on Wednesday, will cross Rs. 850 crores this weekend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.