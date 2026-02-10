Drishyam 3 is highly awaited, thanks to the insane popularity of the first two parts, twists and turns, the subject and also the casting. The series comprises talented actors like Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. In December 2025, another talented actor – Jaideep Ahlawat – came on board. And now, one more veteran, reputed actor, has joined the cast – Prakash Raj.

EXCLUSIVE: Prakash Raj joins the team of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Prakash Raj is extremely selective and signs films only when the script and the character genuinely excite him. Drishyam 3 offered both. He was instantly on board and has already begun shooting for the film.”

There has been speculation that Prakash Raj will be seen as a police officer. However, the source clarified, “He’s not playing a cop. It’s a fresh, intriguing character, very different from what audiences might expect, and it significantly adds to the narrative.”

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026, a date that has become inseparable from the Drishyam brand. In Drishyam (2015), Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) famously claims that his family attended a satsang in Panaji and ate pav bhaji on October 2, the very day a murder took place in their town. In reality, it was his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughter Anju (Ishita Dutta) who accidentally committed the crime, prompting Vijay to construct an airtight alibi. The mention of Panaji and October 2 became iconic, turning into one of the most memorable moments in recent Hindi cinema.

The makers cleverly capitalized on this recall value during Drishyam 2 by opening advance bookings on October 2, despite the film releasing on November 18. The move paid off handsomely, with tickets selling rapidly even before the trailer launch. It was an early indicator of the massive buzz that eventually translated into a sleeper blockbuster.

Given this legacy, Drishyam 3 is already being tipped by trade circles to open with a bang. With the addition of a performer of Prakash Raj’s calibre, expectations and excitement have gone up several notches.

