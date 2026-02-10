T-Series has reacted strongly to online speculation claiming that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has been developed using a storyline connected to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Putting an end to the rumours, the production house has clarified that the two projects have no link whatsoever.

Bhooth Bangla has no connection with Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, clarifies T-Series

The statement comes after reports suggested that the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was allegedly reworked and used for Bhooth Bangla. However, T-Series has firmly denied any such development. Shiv Chanana, co-producer at T-Series, addressed the chatter and said the claims are baseless. “We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” he said.

Chanana also emphasised that the franchise is entirely controlled and developed by the studio itself. “It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don’t understand where these stories are coming from—this was never the case,” he added.

Reports further quoted industry insiders claiming that T-Series considers the Bhool Bhulaiyaa brand a major asset, and any attempt to draw indirect association with it could invite legal consequences. With the clarification now out, the studio has urged audiences to rely only on official updates rather than unverified speculation surrounding the films

