Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan, directed by the legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan, is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026. Touted as a taut, edge-of-the-seat thriller, Haiwaan has already sparked significant buzz, especially around the massive collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after a long span of time. According to sources, the film has now secured a massive digital and satellite deal with Sony Pictures Networks India.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Haiwaan is the maiden project of Thespian films and KVN Productions together, and the team has successfully locked this massive deal with the prestigious Sony Pictures Networks India for the film’s digital and satellite release. The makers are currently in discussions regarding the release date, which shall happen very soon."

The shoot of Haiwaan has already been wrapped, and the makers have been sharing intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpses, taking audiences by surprise. The Priyadarshan directorial also boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, among others.

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Production and Thespian Films, by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

