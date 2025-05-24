In February this year, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Dhadak 2 has been stuck at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has now come to light that the CBFC has finally cleared the film, albeit with several changes.

BREAKING: Dhadak 2 FINALLY cleared with U/A 16+ certificate after EXTENSIVE cuts; CBFC changes caste slurs to ‘junglee’; replaces a doha by Saint Tulsidas; censors 2 disturbing scenes

As per The Hindu, Dhadak 2 has been awarded with a U/A 16+ rating and it also lists the cuts given to the social drama. The dialogue “3,000 years of backlog will not be cleared in just 70 years” has been replaced with “The backlog of age-old discrimination will not be cleared in just 70 years”. Incidentally, the recently released flick Phule also had a dialogue ‘3,000 saal puraani gulaami’ and it was changed to ‘kayi saal purani hai’. Both the films are based on caste atrocities.

Then, the dialogue “Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), yeh kalam dekh rahe ho....Raaj kar rahe hain” was changed to “Yeh chota sa dhakkan puri kalam ka thoda sa hissa hai aur baki ke hai hum; phir bhi hamare sar par baithe hua hai kyon”. The caste slurs ‘chamar’ and ‘bhangi’ have been muted and both terms were replaced with ‘junglee’. “Dharam ka kaam hai” was tweaked to “Punya ka kaam hai”. A long dialogue “Savarnon ke sadak … humein jala dete the” was replaced with “Na sadke hamari thi, na zameen hamari thi, na paani hamara tha; yahaan tak ki zindagi bhi hamari nahi thi; marne ki naubat aayi to shaher aa gaya”.

The CBFC also censored the recitation of the poem ‘Thakur Ka Kuan’. In a song, a doha by Saint Tulsidas was replaced. There were three visual cuts as well. A five second shot of a character urinating on Nilesh was censored. As per the cut list published in The Hindu, ‘Blue colour of the dog was removed’. A scene where Nilesh’s father is humiliated was also reduced.

Finally, a 20-second disclaimer was replaced with a 1-minute 51-second version. The CBFC also asked the makers to make sure the updated disclaimer was read out loud.

As per the reports, Dhadak 2’s run time is around 146 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 26 minutes. It is a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and directed by Shazia Iqbal.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on Dhadak 2; says, “I’m very excited, it’s a wonderful script with an amazing co-star, Triptii Dimri”

More Pages: Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.