The advance booking of War 2 commenced on Saturday and the excitement for the film is increasing as the release date of August 14 nears. The producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), are also distributing the film and they have all gone out to ensure that the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer gets the best showcasing. Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in providing exciting updates about this film and today, we bring to you the release strategy opted for by YRF.

EXCLUSIVE: No splitting of shows in single screens, 2-screen cinemas to play 12 shows, 10-screen multiplexes to play 54 shows – YRF’s release strategy for Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 REVEALED

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distribution wing of YRF has sent a list of requirements to all the theatres. To begin with, they have asked single-screen cinemas that they can't split shows. In other words, the cinema hall should allot all shows in their property to War 2. The same directive also applies to two-screen and three-screen cinemas as well.”

The source further said, “The YRF team has asked 2-screen properties to play a minimum of 12 shows of War 2 and a minimum of 18 shows need to be played in 3-screen theatres. Multiplexes with 4, 5 and 6 screens need to play 21, 27 and 30 shows a day respectively. For 7-screen multiplexes, 36 shows are a must, while for 8-screen plexes, 42 shows are mandatory in a day. There should be 48 shows in 9-screen cinemas and for multiplexes with 10 screens and more, the requirement is 54 shows.”

Finally, the distribution team made it clear that all cinemas should confirm the show timings and pricing with their office before commencing the advance booking for War 2. A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama had reported that YRF has asked cinemas to go for mega blockbuster pricing for War 2. As a result, the ticket rates are expected to be in the same range as Pushpa 2 – The Rule.

