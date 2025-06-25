Cricket and cinema hold a special place in the hearts of Indians, and when the two worlds collide, the excitement among fans is palpable. After successful biopics on Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, audiences have been eagerly awaiting the Sourav Ganguly biopic. Now, it appears the wait is finally over.

CONFIRMED! Rajkummar Rao officially announces he will play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic: “I’m nervous… It’s a huge responsibility”

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Rajkummar Rao officially confirmed that he will be playing the role of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly in the much-anticipated biopic. “Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official — yes, I am playing him in his biopic,” Rao said. “I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun,” he added.

Speculations around the casting had been circulating for a while, with names like Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also being considered. However, Ganguly himself seemed to have endorsed Rao recently, giving a strong indication of the actor’s selection.

Just a few days ago, in an interaction with PTI, Ganguly had spoken about the film’s progress. “It's going well. It will be released next December. Shooting starts in January. The pre-production, story writing, and scripting take a lot of time. Shooting doesn't take that much time — it's about three months — and then the post-production takes time,” the former cricketer said.

Rajkummar Rao’s casting comes fresh off the heels of his recent appearance in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a fictional sports drama centred around cricket. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Maalik, which is slated for theatrical release on July 11.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao grows his beard for 80 days for Maalik, fans can’t get enough

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.