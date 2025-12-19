EXCLUSIVE: New screen, new sound, new era – Chennai, Bengaluru enter IMAX XT Laser 3D territory for the FIRST time with Avatar: Fire And Ash

IMAX has retained its appeal for years, and it’s no surprise that audiences continue to flock to it despite the premium pricing, especially when a true big-screen spectacle arrives. The Avatar franchise, in particular, enjoys unmatched patronage in IMAX, thanks to its breathtaking, immersive visuals that feel tailor-made for the format. Bollywood Hungama has learned that with Avatar: Fire And Ash hitting cinemas today, December 19, moviegoers in Bengaluru and Chennai will be welcomed by an upgraded IMAX experience in their respective cities.

The IMAX at PVR Nexus, Koramangala, Bengaluru and the one at PVR Palazzo, The Nexus Vijaya Mall, Chennai, were closed for renovation in November. On November 20, Preetham Daniel, Vice President - IMAX Corporation - India, SE Asia, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, confirmed that both the aforementioned properties were set for laser upgrades. He further stated that it was a long-standing demand from IMAX fans that it was finally being done. However, he added that he kept his fingers crossed that the cinemas will be ready for operation by the time of Avatar: Fire And Ash’s release.

Until Thursday, December 18, there was an uncertainty whether the IMAX in PVR Nexus and PVR Palazzo would manage to resume operations by December 19. Thankfully, on Thursday evening, the bookings of PVR Palazzo commenced for Avatar: Fire And Ash and in no time, the shows were filled. At around 9:00 pm, PVR Nexus also appeared on the booking websites.

As per reports, not just the screen and sound system but even new seats and new carpet were installed in PVR IMAX Nexus. As for PVR IMAX Palazzo, the management simply went for the upgrade of the new screen and sound system.

A source from the exhibition sector explained to Bollywood Hungama, “Both PVR IMAX Nexus Koramangala and PVR IMAX Palazzo consisted of IMAX Dual Xenon 3D projection. These cinemas have now been upgraded to IMAX XT Laser 3D. Xenon was a standard at one point but now, XT Laser is preferred as it offers significantly brighter, sharper images with better colours, contrast, and resolution.”

This means that residents of Chennai and Bengaluru will experience IMAX XT Laser 3D for the first time, as all the other IMAX properties in these Southern cities consist of IMAX Dual Xenon 3D projection.

The source further said, “There’s also a more advanced format called Commercial Laser 3D IMAX, which uses next-gen laser projection to deliver brighter, sharper images with deeper contrast and richer colours, a big advantage for 3D, which can otherwise appear dimmer. The result is a more lifelike, immersive viewing experience. In India, only two cinemas have this advanced projection – PVR IMAX Lower Parel in Mumbai and PVR Select City Walk Saket in Delhi. There were hopes that the Chennai and Bengaluru IMAX screens would receive the Commercial Laser upgrade. Nevertheless, XT Laser is also preferable and will be lapped up by the fans.”

Of India’s 34 IMAX cinemas, 13 were equipped with XT Laser projection until now. With the upgrade, PVR IMAX Nexus Koramangala Bengaluru and PVR IMAX Palazzo Chennai have now joined this coveted list.

