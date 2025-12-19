The International Film Festival Of Kerala (IFFK) finds itself at the vortex of a major controversy after the Kerala Chalachitra Academy has decided not to screen six films at the IFFK after the Ministry of External Affairs raised strong objections.

6 films withdrawn from IFFK after Ministry of External Affairs raises objections

The Ministry even warned of legal action, saying the six films went against the country's foreign policy and could affect national security.

In an exclusive conversation, Resul Pookutty, the chairperson of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which curates films for the IFFK, explained the situation. “Out of the nineteen films that were referred to the Ministry Of External Affairs, twelve films were cleared and one film anyway we were not to show as it didn’t have a CBFC certificate. And remaining six films were refused exhibition.”

Resul said that he consented to withhold the screening of those six film voluntarily. “I had the Government Of Kerala’s backing to show these six films but resisted from it as the Chief Secretary’s note suggested that we may be compliant with the I&B’s order… The consent for these films were not given in relation to India’s foreign policy, I was told… The Chalachitra Academy thought that we as Indians must first respect our national interest rather than showing defiance in screening certain films. It was purely the Academy’s decision, and I stand by that.”

