Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are reportedly set to share the screen once again in an upcoming project directed by Anees Bazmee, according to Filmfare. The film marks a significant reunion for the actor-director duo, who last worked together 14 years ago on Thank You (2011).

After weeks of speculation about the casting, Filmfare has reported that Vidya Balan has been roped in as one of the leading ladies for the untitled movie. This casting decision was “unanimously welcomed by the team,” insiders say, signaling strong confidence in the pairing.

A source close to the production told the publication, “Akshay and Vidya share effortless chemistry as actors, something audiences have loved in films like Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal (2019). Off screen too, they share a warm equation, which made this an easy yes for everyone involved.”

The new film is expected to feature two prominent female characters, with Vidya playing one of the leads. While details about the second female role and storyline are still under wraps, insiders suggest it will balance humour, emotion, and strong character arcs, elements Bazmee and Akshay are both known for.

This project also marks Akshay and Vidya’s first on-screen collaboration in six years, following their successful work in Mission Mangal. Their pairing has long been popular with audiences, particularly after the cult success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar continues to stay busy with multiple films in progress, including Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, and Bhooth Bhangla.

